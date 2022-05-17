Oneida, Herkimer counties strategize to keep up with growing number of EV drivers

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida and Herkimer counties are investing in local infrastructure to accommodate the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says the multi-year plan to implement charging stations throughout the counties includes strategies for supporting an increasing number of EV drivers.
“It's not the future anymore, it's the present. But the expanse of them in the future - the numbers are going to go up and we need to address that. This plan outlines the two counties and different areas, charging stations can be placed - and puts a plan together so we're not falling behind,” said Picente.
Over the first two years, the plan is two identify gaps where the infrastructure is not available and begin site-level planning. EV charging stations will also be installed wherever possible during this stage.
Over the following three years, the counties will continue installing charging stations at the approved sites and seeking more feasible sites.
Five years from now and beyond, officials will reassess the areas with the greatest need for additional charging stations, and update existing stations if new technology has developed.
Read the full Electric Vehicle Charging Station Plan below: