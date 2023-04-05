Picente prioritizes economic growth, public safety in State of the County address

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente discussed economic development and public safety improvements, among other topics, during his annual State of the County address on Wednesday.
Picente touted the growth of the technology and tourism industries, which includes opening places like Wolfspeed and the Utica University Nexus Center.
“Land a chip fab? It’s a pipe dream,” Picente said. “In my first address, I said we would do it. Well, Wolfspeed is in Marcy, and Danfoss is next door, and between the two of them, they employ more than 500 people in our community and they will continue to grow.”
The county executive says there will soon be two more incentives for private development that aim to continue the economic growth in the region.
The first will create a forum for developers to present ideas.
“We will hold a development challenge to allow potential developers to pitch their ideas — Oneida County’s own ‘Shark Tank’ — and we will commit funding to turn those ideas into reality,” Picente said.
The second is an “opportunity zone” in Bagg’s Square that will include property tax reductions and incentive packages to spur investments in that area.
Picente also looks to bolster the local technology industry by implementing training incentives and helping semiconductor companies obtain federal funding through the CHIPS Act.
There will also be new initiatives to help the agricultural industry, including an emergency fund for dairy farmers and a feasibility study for dairy processing plants.
In terms of combating gun violence and all violent crime, Picente says the county will install security cameras at all county-owned or affiliated facilities, as well as on high-crime, high-density main streets, as they've done in Utica's Oneida square.
“We know crime in these areas is hurting our small businesses and keeping some residents and tourists from patronizing these establishments,” he said. “I have a message for repeat offenders out there who have been breaking the law. When a crime is committed in these locations, we will see you, catch you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”
The following initiatives and action items were also announced during Picente’s address, including:
- A survey of Nexus visitors to assist the county, developers and entrepreneurs looking to invest and capitalize off the success in the district.
- A Youth Bureau initiative that will celebrate the county’s 225th Anniversary by tasking students with naming an official county animal, flower and other items.
- An inner-city outreach program to better connect 18-24 year-olds to workforce development training and a summer teaching internship that will recruit future teachers to work with community-based agencies to offer academic enrichment for inner-city youth.
- A mobile American Job Center that will travel into rural communities to serve residents by recruiting for youth programs, holding job fairs and offering training information.
- Working with districts to recruit, hire and place more mental health professionals in schools.
- Funding programs that provide meals and snacks free of charge over weekends and during school breaks for local students.
- The installation of GPS tracking equipment to snow plows to show the public when and where county roads are being cleared.
- A flood mitigation mapping analysis, showing the effect mitigation efforts have had to prevent property losses in dollars, acreage, length of roads and vital infrastructure.
- Bringing more essential homeless services to the Rome area by developing a certified shelter and warming center there and exploring transitional housing options across the county.
- Executing a housing market inventory, assessment and strategic plan that will examine the housing supply and demand, gaps in the market and how spatial patterns match up with those of the region’s people and jobs.
