Prices at the pump continue to reach record-breaking highs

UTICA, N.Y. – Gas prices in New York continue to skyrocket, increasing by 25 cents in the past week to an all-time state high of $4.65 on average.
The average price per gallon in the Utica-Rome area has also jumped 14 cents in the past four days to $4.61, according to statistics from AAA. As of Thursday afternoon, some prices were already as high as $4.79.
The prices have reached record-breaking highs each day this week, following a temporary reprieve since the initial spike in March.
As of Thursday, the national average was $4.41.
The state and local gas tax caps are scheduled to go into effect June 1, which could bring prices down by 20 to 25 cents.