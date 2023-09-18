Pricier Passage: NYS Thruway Set to Increase Tolls

STATE OF NEW YORK -- Get ready to pay more next year when using the New York State Thruway.
New rates start January 1.
According to the Thruway Authority, it will be the first toll adjustment for E-ZPass customers in 14 years.
E-ZPass holders will pay five percent more in 2024.
A second five percent increase is expected to take place in 2027.
Those without an E-ZPass device will pay 8.6 cents per mile by 2027. That's an increase of about five cents.
"These rates will remain below the current standard rates of many other systems across the nation," the Thruway Authority stated.
The board of directors said the toll adjustment ensures the Thruway Authority can meet its future capital and infrastructure needs.
All 27 of the Thruway service areas are being updated. That's part of a $450 million private investment plan in partnership with Empire State Thruway Partners.
"Currently, 11 of the new service areas have reopened. When the project is completed, 23 of the 27 service area buildings will be rebuilt, with significant renovations and upgrades to the remaining four," the Authority said.
For more information, click here.
State Senator Joesph Griffo (R-Rome) said this about the toll hikes.
“I am disappointed that the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors has approved increasing tolls, which I opposed and urged the board to reject," Griffo said.
"While I recognize that there is a need to maintain the Thruway system, this toll hike will further burden New Yorkers and visitors to our state at a time when many are struggling due to high prices, rising energy costs and other economic challenges,” he said.