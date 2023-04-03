Property at center of eminent domain battle in Utica purchased by Bowers Development

UTICA, N.Y. – Bowers Development has purchased 411 Columbia St. in downtown Utica, a property that’s been involved in a legal battle for more than a year.

President Bryan Bowers says the company officially bought the building, currently home of O’Brien’s Plumbing and Heating, on Friday afternoon.

The Oneida County Industrial Development Agency had tried to take the property by eminent domain, but a judge ruled against them in January, allowing Bowers to buy the property to build a medical office building.

Central Utica Builders is also building a nearby medical facility and wanted the property for parking.

OCIDA filed a motion to reargue the case, but it was denied in March.

Bowers Development released the following statement after buying the property:

“We are thrilled to complete the purchase of the 411 Columbia St. parcel. Now that this acquisition has been formally completed, we will begin signing leases with multiple tenants and obtaining the pre-requisite approvals to start construction. Though OCIDA continues to try to steal this property from us by continuing to appeal a clear court decision, at the behest of MHVS, Central Utica Building, LLC, and Oneida County, we remain undeterred in our vision to complete our proposed development project.”

It is unclear if OCIDA will continue the legal battle for the property. NewsChannel 2 has reached out for a statement and is awaiting a response.