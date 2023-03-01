Proposed cigarette tax could cost NY in lost revenue

In the Gov. Kathy Hochul's state budget, there’s proposals to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, and put an additional $1 tax on every pack of cigarettes sold in New York.
The Association of Convenient Stores opposed the ideas saying it will lead to a loss in state revenue, and won’t help people quit smoking. President Kent Sopris spoke out about the proposals.
"I take them at their word that they want to try to do what they want to do, and that is to lower smoking rates," he says. "I’m just here to say that the data does not show that that will happen the way they want it to happen, and that there are better ways that the State can achieve that goal."
New York is at a 12% smoking rate, which is the lowest it’s ever been. Sopris says smoking rates have been declining, but imposing a ban on these products may have more negative effects than positive.
"A lot of these flavored tobacco products are non-combustible, and there are people that actually use them to quit smoking, so it’s kind of a backwards policy," he says. "You know when you want people to quit smoking you take away options for them to quit smoking. It doesn’t make sense."
Here’s something else that doesn’t make sense. Sopris says according to the Division of Budget’s own numbers, these proposals would lead to a $454.8 million loss in state revenue. While the Association of Convenient Stores is concerned about losing their own sales revenue, these proposals would also add an additional burden on law enforcement.
"This isn’t us opposing ways to get people to quit smoking, but this won’t help," he says. "This will just move consumers from the legal retail space to an illegal environment in which there’s no oversight."
We’ll know in about two weeks if the Senate and Legislature plan to propose their own legislation, or go with what Hochul's already put in the state budget.