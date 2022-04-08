Pushing toward passage: State lawmakers say budget deal imminent

ALBANY, N.Y. -- State lawmakers pulled a late-nighter last night, voting on the state budget. And they might pull another one, tonight. It's not just a simple yes or no vote. There are several votes. Which are preceded by several debates, followed by some unpalatable choices.
“Last night was public protection, there was revenue, then we'll have state operations,” says Senator Joseph Griffo. "You're gonna see all this stuff lumped in, and in the end, we'll see a big ugly. And what that means is that everything will be in there and you're gonna like maybe one or two things and hate other things and you've got to make a tough decision."
One of the noteworthy measures expected to pass: suspension of the state gas tax June 1 through the end of the year, which Senator Joe Griffo says should save us about 16 cents a gallon, if the sun doesn't burn it up.
“The concern I have is that when you consider that the summer prices will be coming because you'll have a new blend, that will be offset," says Senator Griffo.
the governor is touting relief for the middle class, including a tax credit.
"I believe it's a family, couple would have to make, if I recall, $125,000 or less and it's pro-rated," says Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon.
The assemblywoman says there's good news in the budget, for fire department paramedic services.
“The importance of our fire departments that provide EMS services to be able to bill for those services, that is very expensive, for the critical care they provide," says Buttenschon.
Some lawmakers we spoke with say the budget might be passed tonight. Others say maybe overnight or early morning.