Recommendation to lower overtime threshold on farms concerns local lawmakers, farmers

ORISKANY, N.Y. – The State Farm Laborers Wage Board this week made a recommendation to cut the current 60-hour overtime threshold on farms to 40 hours per week over the next 10 years.
The three-member board was formed in 2019 and has held public hearings from 2020 through 2022.
Local farmers say they would have a hard time putting this recommendation into practice.
Marylynn Collins, the livestock educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension, thinks it will impact most farmers in Oneida County.
"I think it's a hit for all sizes of farms," Collins said. "Every farm requires substantial labor and if the threshold sticks, it's only going to mean increased costs to our producers."
These are costs some farms won't be able to afford.
"Labor costs for a farm are 50% of a farm's overhead cost, so a change like this will be very impactful to the overhead for a farm," Collins said. "It's going to hurt."
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, a democrat, penned a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul expressing her concerns about lowering the overtime threshold for farmers.
"Our farmers will be forced to incur thousands of dollars in overtime costs unless you place a hold on the Wage Board decision until we receive more data from our farmers," Buttenschon said in the letter. "We need to protect our farmers, and we can do this by giving them the freedom to work when it best serves their needs."
Workers rely on the income, while farmers rely on the workers being ready to work the hours when they need them.
"When it's go-time, and those crops need to be harvested, they want to work those long hours," Collins said. "On the dairy side, it's a perishable product. You cannot tell those dairy cows to hold off and wait until proper labor shows up."
Collins tells us the commissioner has 45 days to review the report and these recommendations before announcing her final decision. During that time, there will be a 15-day public comment period for farmers and workers to share their concerns.
Buttenschon and State Sen. Joe Griffo will hold a news conference Thursday in Marcy to discuss the New York Farm Laborers Wage Board's recent recommendation to lower the overtime threshold for farms.