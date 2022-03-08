Record inflation inflates lines at local food pantries

People started lining up an hour before a walk-up food giveaway began at Johnson Park Center, in Utica, this afternoon. Helen Jackson was right up front.
"I come and I get stuff that I need, stuff that I don't need, I don't get," says Jackson. “It really helps with the canned goods and stuff because, yes, the canned goods have gone sky high.”
The Utica Food Pantry is trying to expand their hours to deal with increased need
“Absolutely, we're seeing more of a need, we're getting people who are actually working poor, who are having a problem making ends meet. This inflation has just taken its toll on so many families and so many people," says Utica Food Pantry Board President, Russell Brooks. “Even the issues like the gas prices affect it indirectly. People are spending so much on gas and other needs that food is becoming a problem.”
Herkimer County's social services commissioner ran the numbers. The number of people who needed SNAP benefits, to help buy food, in February of 2022 went up 415 from February 2020. . Commissioner Timothy Seymour can only assume inflation is largely to blame.
"It would be that, and we're coming out of this strange economy that was produced by Covid 19 and now we're starting to see things change a little bit. I think more significant would be to look in about three months," says Commissioner Seymour.
In the meantime, organizations that help those in need hope that those not in need will help them do that.
“We’re getting by because of people in the city, very generous people, donating," said Brooks.