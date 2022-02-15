 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Rep. Stefanik visits Rome Lab, talks about newly-formed 21st district

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will run for reelection in the newly-formed 21st congressional district, which has gone from 12 whole or partial counties to 18 whole or partial counties, stretching from the Vermont and Canadian border, south to Schoharie County and west to Central Square. No sweat, says the Congresswoman. On Tuesday, Stefanik visited Rome Lab, which would be part of that district. 

"I previously represented the largest district in New York State, about a third of the geography, and this is slightly larger, so I'm used to outworking my opponents," says Congresswoman Stefanik.

While Stefanik's new district pushes farther south and west, she says the concerns of the people who live in it....in the whole state, really, are pretty similar. And she's used to the sometimes challenging geography.

“I’m used to driving in the snow. Obviously I represented the north country, lots of American flags, very similar feedback as to concerns. Earlier today, for example, I had a roundtable. Inflation is a concern that I hear from every corner of the district," says the Congresswoman.

While Stefanik is confident about her ability to represent the entire new district, she's not a fan of how we got here.

"Well, that was a backdoor deal, a one-party vote in Albany. It was not according to a bipartisan commission, which is what the voters voted for in 2014," says the Congresswoman.

Stefanik talked about a recently-filed lawsuit, to challenging the redistricting map as gerrymandering and a violation of voters' constitutional rights, saying, "The lawsuit is filed by voters of NY, but I support the lawsuit and I think it's important to see how that plays out."

Recommended for you