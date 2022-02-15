Rep. Stefanik visits Rome Lab, talks about newly-formed 21st district

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will run for reelection in the newly-formed 21st congressional district, which has gone from 12 whole or partial counties to 18 whole or partial counties, stretching from the Vermont and Canadian border, south to Schoharie County and west to Central Square. No sweat, says the Congresswoman. On Tuesday, Stefanik visited Rome Lab, which would be part of that district.
"I previously represented the largest district in New York State, about a third of the geography, and this is slightly larger, so I'm used to outworking my opponents," says Congresswoman Stefanik.
While Stefanik's new district pushes farther south and west, she says the concerns of the people who live in it....in the whole state, really, are pretty similar. And she's used to the sometimes challenging geography.
“I’m used to driving in the snow. Obviously I represented the north country, lots of American flags, very similar feedback as to concerns. Earlier today, for example, I had a roundtable. Inflation is a concern that I hear from every corner of the district," says the Congresswoman.
While Stefanik is confident about her ability to represent the entire new district, she's not a fan of how we got here.
"Well, that was a backdoor deal, a one-party vote in Albany. It was not according to a bipartisan commission, which is what the voters voted for in 2014," says the Congresswoman.
Stefanik talked about a recently-filed lawsuit, to challenging the redistricting map as gerrymandering and a violation of voters' constitutional rights, saying, "The lawsuit is filed by voters of NY, but I support the lawsuit and I think it's important to see how that plays out."