...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation to expand technology solutions with acquisition of Capraro Technologies

UTICA, N.Y. – Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation has reached an agreement to acquire Capraro Technologies in Utica, a company that provides IT solutions, consulting and software development.

Rising Phoenix, also based in Utica, is one of the nation’s leading disaster preparedness and recovery firms. The company hopes acquiring Capraro will provide its clients with increased technology solutions, including data management, help dest, cybersecurity and IT disaster recovery.

No word from the company on the agreed-upon purchase price.

Capraro Technologies is located on Herkimer Road.

