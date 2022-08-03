Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation to expand technology solutions with acquisition of Capraro Technologies

UTICA, N.Y. – Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation has reached an agreement to acquire Capraro Technologies in Utica, a company that provides IT solutions, consulting and software development.
Rising Phoenix, also based in Utica, is one of the nation’s leading disaster preparedness and recovery firms. The company hopes acquiring Capraro will provide its clients with increased technology solutions, including data management, help dest, cybersecurity and IT disaster recovery.
No word from the company on the agreed-upon purchase price.
Capraro Technologies is located on Herkimer Road.