Rome Lab gets $293 million in federal funding for quantum technology development

The Airforce Research Laboratory in Rome, also known as Rome Lab, is getting more than $293 million to support the ongoing development of quantum technology.
There are specific allocations for some of the funding, including:
- $25 million to help develop an advanced quantum photonic system to develop and manufacture chips for quantum super computers
- $10 million for the ‘Quantum Computing Test Bed’ at the Innovare Advancement Center
- $200,000 for testing unmanned aerial systems at SkyDome
Sen. Chuck Schumer, who helped secure the funding along with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, says this will help the U.S. compete with China in quantum and other technology spaces.
“Rome Lab has again shown that in the race for innovation in quantum computing, they are leading the pack and this tremendous federal funding will accelerate their cutting edge technology and further cement Upstate New York as the home of America’s future in security technology,” said Senator Schumer. “The Rome Lab and their powerhouse workforce here in the Mohawk Valley are on the frontlines defending and fortifying our nation’s cyber defense. Now more than ever this massive infusion of funding will ensure that the world-class innovators and scientists at the lab have the resources they need to ensure that our nation stays ahead of our international competitors – including China – in these virtual battlefields.”
Rome Lab was designated the Quantum Information Science Research Center for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force in 2021, and continues to develop information technology for air, space and ground systems used by federal agencies, universities, private industries and state government.
The new Innovare Advancement Center also focuses on developing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology to help increase national security and compete with other world leaders in these spaces.