Schumer continues efforts to develop Marcy Nanocenter

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was in the Mohawk Valley Thursday to continue his push for manufacturing development in the area on the heels of Micron announcing its plan to build a giant semiconductor production facility outside Syracuse.
The senator was at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy, where Wolfspeed is also located, to discuss his efforts to continue growing the industry locally.
“With Wolfspeed already leading the pack in cutting-edge semiconductor innovation and site infrastructure already in place, the Marcy Nanocenter is attracting major interest from the chip industry. With my CHIPS and Science bill as the fuse, I used my clout as majority leader to help land Micron, and now I am doubling down on my efforts to help bring another company here to Marcy,” said Schumer.
While he was in the area, Herkimer County officials also took Schumer on a tour of Duofold. The senator helped the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency attain several EPA grants to clean up and assess the property, which they acquired last year.
“While it's no guarantee, we are in a good position to land more jobs in the Mohawk Valley and have more cutting-edge companies located in Marcy - because of the great work done by the folks behind me because it's shovel ready. They don't have to wait five years to clear it and worry about eminent domain or other things that might be there,” said John Piseck, CEO of the Herkimer County IDA.
Schumer is up for reelection this year, facing Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare of the LaRouche party.