 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schuyler business park may be home of new distribution center

  • Updated
  • 0

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Public hearings will be held over the next few weeks regarding the possible construction of another distribution center at Schuyler Business Park.

The proposal is for a 52,000-square-foot warehouse on an 11-acre parcel in the park. The name of the business that may build at the park has not been disclosed.

The Herkimer County IDA will hold a public hearing next Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The town of Schuyler planning board will also hold a public hearing on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

Both hearings will be held at the Schuyler Town Hall on Route 5.

The Schuyler Business Park is also home to Fountainhead Group and a Pepsi warehouse and distribution center.

Recommended for you