Schuyler business park may be home of new distribution center

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Public hearings will be held over the next few weeks regarding the possible construction of another distribution center at Schuyler Business Park.
The proposal is for a 52,000-square-foot warehouse on an 11-acre parcel in the park. The name of the business that may build at the park has not been disclosed.
The Herkimer County IDA will hold a public hearing next Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The town of Schuyler planning board will also hold a public hearing on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.
Both hearings will be held at the Schuyler Town Hall on Route 5.
The Schuyler Business Park is also home to Fountainhead Group and a Pepsi warehouse and distribution center.