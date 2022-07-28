Senate, House pass $280 billion semiconductor bill to promote domestic production

A federal bill designed to bolster semiconductor manufacturing in America passed in the House of Representatives Thursday after passing in the U.S. Senate the day before.
The bill aims to allow the United States to better compete with international rivals, like China, and keep technology jobs in America.
The chips produced by these facilities, like Wolfspeed in Marcy, are used in electric vehicles, cell phones and appliances, among other things.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says Central New York is become the hub for this type of production.
“Two of the best sites in America, White Pine and the Marcy nano center - uniquely sited for large chip manufacturers to come here and locate thousands of jobs here. Just look at Wolfspeed that had a ribbon cutting. It will make Central New York the place most likely to attract a new, big chip fab,” said Schumer.
Schumer says $39 billion in funding will support federal incentives to build, expand or modernize manufacturing facilities in the U.S., as well as equipment for semiconductor fabrication.
Another $11 billion will go toward establishing a National Semiconductor Technology Center and further research and development through the Department of Commerce.
The bill also includes:
- $200 million for the CHIPS for America Workforce and Education Fund: to kick start development of the domestic semiconductor workforce, which faces near-term labor shortages, by leveraging activities of the National Science Foundation.
- $2 billion for the DoD CHIPS for America Defense Fund.
- A new Investment Tax Credit for semiconductor manufacturing facilities and equipment.
- $1.5 billion for the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund: to spur the race to 5G, software-based wireless technologies, and innovative ‘leap-ahead’ technologies in the U.S. mobile broadband market.
- $10 billion Regional Technology Hubs to support regional economic development efforts around the country to not only research and innovate technologies, but also manufacture them here in America.
The bill is now headed to President Biden to be signed into law.