Senate passes semiconductor bill to promote domestic production

A federal bill designed to bolster semiconductor manufacturing in America passed the Senate Wednesday, according to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer.
The chips produced by these facilities, like Wolfspeed in Marcy, are used in electric vehicles, cell phones and appliances, among other things.
“Two of the best sites in America, White Pine and the Marcy nano center - uniquely sited for large chip manufacturers to come here and locate thousands of jobs here. Just look at Wolfspeed that had a ribbon cutting. It will make Central New York the place most likely to attract a new, big chip fab,” said Schumer.
Schumer says $39 billion in funding will support federal incentives to build, expand or modernize manufacturing facilities in the U.S., as well as equipment for semiconductor fabrication.
Another $11 billion will go toward establishing a National Semiconductor Technology Center and further research and development through the Department of Commerce.