Senators Schumer, Gillibrand in Rome for Ribbon Cutting and to Deliver Millions in Federal Funds to AFRL

ROME, N.Y. -- U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand came to Rome today armed with scissors and the federal checkbook.
The scissors were for a ribbon cutting on the Air Force Research Lab's new Extreme Computing Facility.
"What we once considered impossible in computing is now possible," said Deputy Director for AFRL's Information Directorate, Dr. Mike Hayduk. "The Extreme Computing Facility will be a catalyst to train and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers."
But the Senators also brought news of $44 in federal funding, to super-charge AFRL as America's leader in the global quantum computing race.
"Mohawk Valley is going to be a global leader in technology, particularly for our military," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "The major boost in funding will ensure the technology of tomorrow is made right here in Oneida County, making Mohawk Valley into a junior Silicon Valley."
Schumer explains where the $44 million will go.
"Ten million for the quantum computing test bed. $4 million for the photonic quantum computing...$10 million to bolster research on the UAS...$10 million for joint all domain command and control test bed, which will allow the war fighter to test cutting edge technology and tools...and $10 million for cutting edge radio testing."
The good news is growth for an already-robust payroll.
According to a 2020 Air Force analysis, Rome Lab employed more than 1200 people, with an annual payroll of $150 million, and generated more than half a billion dollars in regional economic activity.