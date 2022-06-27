Small businesses in NY may be eligible for tax credits to cover money spent complying with COVID mandates

ALBANY, N.Y. – Small businesses in New York that incurred additional costs during the pandemic to comply with public health orders may qualify for part of the $250 million available in tax credits through the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit Program.
To qualify, the business must have 100 or fewer employees, have $2.5 million or less in gross receipts in the 2021 tax year and at least $2,000 in eligible pandemic costs between January 2021 and December 2022.
Eligible costs include, but are not limited to:
- Supplies to disinfect or protect against COVID-19 transmission
- Costs associated with expanding, or defining space to accommodate social distancing
- HVAC equipment
- Expenses related to increased outdoor activity and outdoor space expansions
- Machinery and equipment to facilitate contactless sales
The tax credits through this new program will cover 50% of costs up to $50,000 for a maximum credit of $25,000, which will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis while the funds last.
Costs that were covered by grants from the state’s pandemic small business recovery program between January and April of 2021 are not eligible for the tax credit.
To receive a tax credit for a 2022 tax return, businesses must receive a tax credit certificate from ESD on or before Dec. 31.
The state has launched an online tool to help businesses determine if they are eligible. To fill out the form, click here.