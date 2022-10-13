 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 46 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison
and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Social Security recipients get 8.7% cost-of-living increase, the highest in more than 40 years

  • 0
Social Security recipients get 8.7% cost-of-living increase, the highest in more than 40 years

Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% next year, the largest increase since 1981, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday.

The spike will boost retirees' monthly payments by $146 to an estimated average of $1,827 for 2023.

The hefty increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for this year, is aimed at helping Social Security's roughly 70 million recipients contend with the high inflation that's been plaguing the US since last year.

"Will the COLA be enough to keep up with inflation? It's too early to say," said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group. "It depends on what inflation is going to do from October onwards."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.