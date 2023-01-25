Speculation swirls around AMF Pin-O-Rama, other south Utica businesses

UTICA, N.Y. -- Is the place where you bowled, sold?
"If you look at a footprint of that area, whatever, 1700 Genesee Street LLC, everything goes into it except for the Walgreen's, so that whole geographic area is under contract," says Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.
Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri, is talking about AMF Pin-O-Rama, McDonald's, Bagel Grove and Tony's Pizzeria, in south Utica. Staff at Pin-O-Rama directed us to realtor, Cushman Wakefield/Pyramid about a week ago. They say it's currently an active listing, but that doesn't mean it can't be under contract with another realtor. Mayor Palmieri says it's one buyer interested in all four properties, but he doesn't know their identity. He says he's been assured Mc Donald's will remain a McDonald's far into the future.
"If they have a long term lease as McDonald's does, there's really nothing they'd be able to do at this time, until that lease runs out or it's negotiated out. That would hold true with Bagel Grove and Tony's Pizzeria," says Mayor Palmieri.
Rumors were swirling on social media about a car wash coming to that location.
"Has there been a conversation about a car wash? They're looking at this area. That's all I know at this point. I did talk to a group and I gave them other sites for a car wash," says the Mayor.
Mayor Palmieri says if leases permit and a prospective buyer wants to change any of the businesses, they'd have to go before the city's Scenic and Historic Commission. NEWSChannel 2 is waiting for return calls from Tony's Pizza and Bagel Grove.