Start of Construction: Affordable Homes for Seniors in Madison County

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. -- A $19 million affordable housing project is underway in the Village of Morrisville.
Community View Apartments will feature 61 one-bedroom apartments for New Yorkers who are 55 and older. This also includes 20 apartments with supportive services for those who have experienced homelessness.
Governor Kathy Hochul made the new-construction announcement Tuesday.
“Community View Apartments demonstrates New York’s commitment to caring for our most vulnerable residents and providing them with the safe, quality housing opportunities they need and deserve,” Hochul said. “By investing in healthy, affordable senior housing developments like this one, we are tackling the housing crisis head on and helping to ensure that New Yorkers in every region of the state have a place to call home.”
The three-story apartment building is "part of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes," a release stated.
The 20 apartments for individuals who are experiencing homelessness will have supportive services to help them live independently.
"The supportive service provider is the Crouse Community Center, located on a neighboring property to the new development. Crouse Community Center will provide service coordination, home aides, personal care attendants, skilled nursing, nutrition services, palliative care, wellness activities, outpatient therapy services and transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores, banks, and entertainment venues," a release said.
The new building will be designed with features that "promote an aging-in-place model."
"These include a centrally located elevator, handrails on both sides of the hallway, roll-in showers and grab bars in all units, easily adjustable/removable cabinetry, wide hallways and doorways, non-slip surfaces, lever handles, improved lighting, no step entries, contrasting colors and finishes for greater depth, an emergency call system, and automatic door openers in trash rooms," according to officials.
There will also be a community room, a wellness room with fitness equipment, laundry facilities, computer facilities with free Wi-Fi, bike storage and an outdoor patio.
“It is important that all segments of the state’s population have access to safe and affordable housing. This project will offer an additional housing option and supportive services to seniors in Morrisville and Madison County," State Senator Joseph Griffo said.
Town of Eaton Supervisor Joe Wicks said, "We are so excited to be able to have these amenities in our community. It is long overdue and will meet the needs of many of our neighbors. Housing continues to be a major issue and we are glad to see leaders moving forward with projects like these that provide long term solutions for people in need."
The mayor of Morrisville, Thomas Lane, said that the Village welcomes the addition of the new senior apartments.
"We appreciate the efforts of Christopher Community in partnership with Crouse Community Center to make these affordable senior housing units available to our community with the support service from Crouse Community Center. Thank you to NYS Homes and Community Renewal, NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, NYS Energy Research and Development Authority, and Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative for the necessary funding through the NYS Office of Mental Health," he said.