Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company

UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry.
Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak knives, holloware and buffet products.
The acquisition was official as of Friday, Sept. 30, making it Steelite’s fifth addition to its platform.
“Adding Walco to the Steelite portfolio of brands is a testament to our continued commitment to provide a full suite of innovative, on trend products to our hospitality partners to help create truly memorable event and dining experiences for their patrons," said John Miles, Steelite president and CEO.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to Utica Cutlery for more information on the impact of the acquisition and how that might affect local jobs. No response was received as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Steelite is owned by Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm.