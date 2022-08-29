 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up into the mid to upper 90s expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Stocks slip in volatile trading as investors prepare for more big rate hikes

  • 0
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 26 in New York City.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Welcome to the lazy, crazy days of summer on Wall Street. Stocks fell again Monday in a choppy session. So it looks like investors weren't completely ready to buy the proverbial dip in the absence of any major news.

The Dow finished Monday down nearly 185 points, or 0.6%. The index closed well off its lows of the day and even briefly moved into positive territory at one point. But investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve is going to keep raising interest rates sharply.

Stocks tanked Friday, with the Dow plunging more than 1,000 points, after Fed chair Jerome Powell gave an eagerly awaited speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in which he talked about the "pain" of rate hikes but indicated the Fed was serious about getting inflation under control.

Investors are now pricing in a nearly 75% chance of a third consecutive three-quarters of a point rate hike when the Fed meets on September 21. Just a month ago, odds of a rate increase of that magnitude were only 28%, as investors started to predict that the Fed would slow down the pace of rate hikes to a half-point.

The S&P 500 fell more than 3% Friday while the Nasdaq, home to many of America's biggest tech stocks, fell 4%. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% Monday while the Nasdaq slid 1%. Stocks are now down for the month of August and are heading into what is typically the worst month for the market.

Some think that the impact of the Fed's future rate hikes may now be factored into the market. Even if the economy slows, earnings growth could still be decent, albeit not spectacular.

"The pain Powell predicted for businesses and consumers will be real, but modest equities gains can be fueled by slowing earnings growth in the mid-single digits," said Robert Teeter, managing director with Silvercrest Asset Management, in a report.

But investors are clearly growing nervous again and are starting to shun riskier assets. Along those lines, bitcoin prices briefly fell below $20,000, hitting their lowest levels since mid-July.

Meme stocks GameStop and AMC rebounded though, having both fallen on Friday. Another meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond, also defied the broader market slump. It rose 6% Friday and built on those gains Monday, surging more than 20%.

In another sign of investor angst, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond continued to rise, spiking to about 3.1%. Oil prices were higher as well, contributing to inflation fears. With that in mind, energy stocks were the big winners Monday. Dow component Chevron was up nearly 1% while Diamondback Energy led the S&P 500 with a 4% gain.

The change in sentiment on Wall Street has been sharp and sudden.

Only two weeks ago, the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which looks at the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) and six other measures of investor sentiment, was showing signs of Greed. The index is now in Neutral mode after recently moving closer to Fear territory. The VIX has soared more than 20% in the past month.

Investors are once again considering all the risks in the market and global economy. It's not just inflation after all.

"Uncertainty remains high over the course of inflation, energy prices, the war in Ukraine, and economic policy in China, so investors should remain alert to the risk of more adverse scenarios," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a report. "We see this as a time to be selective."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.