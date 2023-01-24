 Skip to main content
Supplemental SNAP benefits will end in New York after February

Grocery bag

ALBANY, N.Y. – After nearly three years, people enrolled in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will stop receiving the maximum benefits after February.

Since April 2020, SNAP recipients have been getting at least $95 extra in their monthly benefits to offset the economic impacts of the pandemic. Federal funding has been used to support the additional payments.

According to the state, the supplemental benefits will be issued in January but will end after February’s payment.

In March, recipients will go back to receiving their regularly monthly benefit amount.

