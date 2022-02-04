 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow has ended, but light snow and
winter storm impacts on roadways will persist a few more hours
with temperatures mainly in the teens.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Surprisingly strong jobs report: America adds 467,000 positions in January

America adds 467,000 positions in January. A job seeker receives information from a recruiter during a Miami-Dade County job fair in Miami, on December 16, 2021.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

America's jobs recovery got an unexpected boost in January despite the Omicron variant spreading rapidly throughout the country.

The economy added 467,000 jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, significantly better than most economists had expected.

The unemployment rate rose to 4%, the first increase in the jobless rate since June 2021.

Restaurants and bars added more than 100,000 jobs. Logistics and business services jobs also increased.

Even so, the Omicron variant left its mark on American workers last month. The number of people working remotely because of the virus increased to 15.4%, for example. Similarly, the number of people jobless for less than five week increased.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

