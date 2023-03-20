Tax filing deadline less than one month away

UTICA, N.Y. - The tax filing deadline is April 18, 2023, which is now less than one month away. Some tax filers could see smaller returns with the disappearance of certain pandemic stimulus credits.
Financial Advisor David Griffith, of DK Griffith Financial sat down with us to talk taxes.
"The average family is getting a lower tax return," Griffith said. "...much lower than normal because so many of the credits are less, for example, the child tax credit is down a thousand dollars. Another one, the dependent care credit, which is the tax credit we get when we put our kids in daycare while we are at work."
Less money back in tax returns paired with inflation could create a ripple effect on the economy according to Griffith.
"I'm seeing a lot of people getting a lot less back in their refunds," Griffith said. "People use those refunds to buy furniture, fix their cars, get a new mattress. I think that impetus to stimulate the economy could be gone and that could drag down the economy."
With less money coming back, or finding they'll have to pay, some filers may opt for free filing.
Filers will want to ensure that free actually means free.
"A lot of companies will lure you in under the guise of free tax-filing services but then they charge you for something else like processing it or getting you your return in a timely fashion," Griffith said. "New York State is is extremely progressive in that they offer several free filing options right on their website. They offer several resources to file your taxes for free."
The state has resources for free filing.
The IRS also has resources for free filing.
When filing on your own, you want to ensure you are not losing your own money.
"When people have been doing their own taxes, many times they are leaving money on the table," Griffith said. "Every filers is as unique as their finger print."
With the stock market at our finger tips in day trading apps, everyone can be an investor. Win or lose, it could impact you come tax time.
"If you have a Robinhood account or an online trading account or crypto-currencies, you must include those with their tax documents," Griffith said. "A lot of people think, 'Oh, I didn't have that much or I didn't do anything with it.'"
Griffith said the above may be true, but if you were paid dividends, that is taxable. "If you don't include that with your tax return, you will likely get a notice from the IRS a couple of years down the road."
In the tax world, a loss could be a gain. Griffith used an example of a client who lost money on AT&T stock. "That loss actually helped them on their taxes. They lost $400, and that is a good write-off against their income."