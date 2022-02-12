The Home Show returns to Turning Stone

VERONA, NY - It's that time of year when homeowners start to think about how they can spruce up their homes. If you headed out to the Turning Stone Casino Saturday, for the 10th Annual Home Show, you probably got a few good ideas.
The Home Show returned to the Event Center following a one year hiatus due to Covid-19.
Hundreds of homeowners and do-it-yourselfers made their way to the Home Show looking for advice on everything from windows and doors, to ceilings and floors, and even a few things in between.
Promoter Deborah Kessler says the Home Show is the perfect place for one-stop shopping when it comes to home improvement.
"What makes it nice, being able to come to the Home Show, is if you're looking for a specific product or service, this is a chance to price shop. You now, whether somebody can have a competitive price, or they're able to get the product to you at a reasonable time because of all the different shortages that are going on in our country".
The Home Show continues on Sunday from 10am to 5pm.