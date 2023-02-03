The US economy added a whopper 517,000 jobs in January

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly
accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest
winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be this evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

The US economy added a whopper 517,000 jobs in January

The US economy added a whopper 517,000 jobs in January

Construction workers are pictured here in Brooklyn on January 24.

 Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

The US economy added an astonishing 517,000 jobs in January, showing that the labor market isn't ready to cool down just yet, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, hitting a level not seen since before Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon.

Economists were expecting 185,000 jobs would be added last month, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

"With 517,000 new jobs added in January 2023 and the unemployment rate at 3.4%, this is a blockbuster report demonstrating that the labor market is more like a bullet train," Becky Frankiewicz, president and chief commercial officer of ManpowerGroup, said Friday.

The juggernaut of a report may cause complications for the Federal Reserve, which has been trying to tame high inflation with higher interest rates, said Seema Shah, chief global strategist of Principal Asset Management.

"This is a labor market on heat; nobody would have expected a number as monstrous as this," Shah said in a statement. "Is [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell now wondering why he didn't push back on the loosening in financial conditions? It's difficult to see how wage pressures can possibly soften sufficiently when jobs growth is as strong as this, and it's even more difficult to see the Fed stop raising rates and entertain ideas of rate cuts when there is such explosive economic news coming in."

"The market is going to go through a rollercoaster ride as it tries to decide if this is good or bad news. For now, though, looks like the US economy is doing absolutely fine," she said.

Wage growth slowed in January, with average hourly earnings falling 0.4 percentage points to 4.4% year over year.

The labor force participation rate increased to 62.4% from 62.3%.

Every January, the BLS makes revisions on its employment data to reflect updated population estimates and other factors.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.