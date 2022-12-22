The US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM
FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and
waves 19 to 24 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or
greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM
Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts
up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins,
Madison, and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will cross the region
on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but
winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the
southwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Schuyler, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to cold wind chills,
temperatures will quickly drop below freezing late Friday
morning and through the afternoon. This will likely result in
a flash freeze and icy road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

The US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter

  • 0
The US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter

America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation is having only limited impact.

 Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images

America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation t is having only limited impact.

The Commerce Department's final reading Thursday morning showed gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the US economy, grew at an annual pace of 3.2% between July and September. That was above the 2.9% estimate from a month ago. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected GDP to stay unchanged from its previous reading.

The report said the stronger-than-expected reading was due to increases in exports and consumer spending that were partly offset by a decrease in spending on new housing. Consumer spending is responsible for more than two-thirds of the nation's economic activity.

The Fed has been raising interest rates throughout the year to cool demand for goods and services and reduce inflation. Economists have been worried for quite some time that the Fed's actions could tip the US economy into recession next year.

Inflation has cooled in recent readings, but the US economy has stayed strong. Some surveys released this week suggest the Fed's higher rates are not slowing spending by businesses or consumers.

A recent survey of chief financial officers found the current level of interest rates have not impacted their spending plans. And consumer confidence improved in December according to a survey by the Conference Board, reaching the highest level since April.

In addition, employers have continued to hire at a historically strong pace, although layoffs have increased in some industries, especially technology.

A separate Labor Department report Thursday showed that unemployment claims remained relatively unchanged.

Initial weekly claims for unemployment insurance benefits ticked up to 216,000 for the week ended, December 17. The previous week's total was upwardly revised by 3,000 to 214,000.

Economists were expecting initial claims to land at 222,000, according to Refinitiv.

The weekly initial claims totals are hovering around pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, weekly claims averaged 218,000.

Continuing claims, which include people who are collecting benefits on an ongoing basis, dropped slightly to 1.672 million for the week ended December 10. The prior week's number of continuing claims were revised up to 1.678 million.

The final GDP report is one of most backward-looking readings the government releases, looking at the state of the economy nearly three months ago. The current forecast from economists is that growth in the current period will be only 2.4%, significantly slower than Thursday's reading.

Still, Wall Street was concerned that the GDP report could give the Fed more runway to raise rates. Stocks fell modestly Thursday. Dow futures were 200 points, or 0.6% lower. S&P 500 futures fell 0.8%.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you