Thruway Authority board approves next steps in toll hike plan

The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors on Monday approved moving forward with a proposal that would raise tolls for all drivers come 2024.
The proposal includes a 5% increase in toll rates for E-ZPass users. People who have an E-ZPass from out of state, or who do not have E-ZPass at all, would pay 75% more than New York E-ZPass users.
Currently, out-of-state E-ZPass users pay a 15% differential, and with tolls by mail, a 30% differential applies. The changes will add a 75% differential to both.
Monday's vote allows the board to go ahead with a public comment period and public hearings to get input on the plan.
As an example, here are the current toll rates if traveling from Utica to Albany, and how they would change:
Current
- E-ZPass: $3.31
- Out-of-state E-ZPass: $3.80
- Tolls by Mail: $4.30
Proposed increase
- E-ZPass: $3.47
- Out-of-state E-ZPass: $6.07
- Tolls by Mail: $6.07
If approved, there would also be an additional 5% hike for E-ZPass users in 2027.
According to The Thruway Authority, the system-wide increases are needed to support infrastructure improvements as well as Thruway operating and maintenance costs.
The increases would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.