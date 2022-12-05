Thruway Authority board approves toll rate hikes starting in 2024

All drivers will pay more to take the New York State Thruway come 2024.
The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors passed a toll rate hike Monday that will affect E-ZPass users from in and out of state, as well as people who don’t have E-ZPass.
The proposal includes a 5% increase in toll rates for E-ZPass users. People who have an E-ZPass from out of state, or who do not have E-ZPass at all, would pay 75% more than New York E-ZPass users.
Currently, out-of-state E-ZPass users pay a 15% differential, and with tolls by mail, a 30% differential applies. The changes will add a 75% differential to both.
As an example, here are the current toll rates if traveling from Utica to Albany, and how they would change:
Current
- E-ZPass: $3.31
- Out-of-state E-ZPass: $3.80
- Tolls by Mail: $4.30
Proposed increase
- E-ZPass: $3.47
- Out-of-state E-ZPass: $6.07
- Tolls by Mail: $6.07
There will be an additional 5% hike for E-ZPass users in 2027.
According to The Thruway Authority, the system-wide increases are needed to support infrastructure improvements as well as Thruway operating and maintenance costs.
The increases are expected to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.