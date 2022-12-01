Thruway Authority proposes toll rate hikes starting in 2024

The New York State Thruway Authority is proposing rate hikes that would affect all drivers -- including E-ZPass users from in and out of state, as well as people who don’t have E-ZPass.
The proposal includes a 5% increase in toll rates for E-ZPass users. People who have an E-ZPass from out of state, or who do not have E-ZPass at all, would pay 75% more than New York E-ZPass users.
Currently, out-of-state E-ZPass users pay a 15% differential, and with tolls by mail, a 30% differential applies. The changes would add a 75% differential to both.
As an example, here are the current toll rates if traveling from Utica to Albany, and how they would change:
Current
- E-ZPass: $3.31
- Out-of-state E-ZPass: $3.80
- Tolls by Mail: $4.30
Proposed increase
- E-ZPass: $3.47
- Out-of-state E-ZPass: $6.07
- Tolls by Mail: $6.07
The proposal also includes an additional 5% hike for E-ZPass users in 2027.
According to The Thruway Authority, the system-wide increases are needed to support infrastructure improvements as well as Thruway operating and maintenance costs.
The Thruway Authority Board of Directors will discuss the proposal at its meeting on Dec. 5.
If approved, the increases would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.