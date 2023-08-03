Upstate UFCW Local One Receives $764 Million, Helping to Restore Pensions

UTICA, N.Y. -- United Food and Commercial Workers Local One, with members and their families across Buffalo, Syracuse, the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and Upstate N.Y., will receive $764 million pension-fix payout from the American Rescue Plan.
UFCW Local One represents thousands of food and commercial workers at major upstate employers.
U.S. Senator Schumer, who made the today, said, “From Tops Supermarkets to making world famous products like Gianelli’s sausages in Syracuse and Sahlen's hot dogs in Buffalo, UFCW Local One workers are the beating heart of Upstate NY’s food and commercial industry. Upstate New York union members of UFCW Local One and their families could have lost the benefits they earned over a lifetime of work – through no fault of their own – putting their financial security, retirements, and families’ futures at risk. When I became majority leader, I promised I would not stop fighting until our union brothers and sisters and their families got the pension relief they needed and earned."
With pensions restored, UFCW members can have the financial security they deserve, according to Schumer.
Before the American Rescue Plan, over 200 multiemployer plans were on pace to become insolvent, which put at risk benefits for millions of workers and their families.