Utica Common Council approves city budget

UTICA, N.Y. – With little time to spare, the Utica Common Council voted Monday to approve the city’s $79.8 million budget. Legally, this was the last day they could vote on the budget.

The common council decided not to vote on the proposed budget during last week's meeting so additional amendments could be added to the budget. Those amendments were approved at the beginning of the special meeting, and a vote on the budget was taken.

The good news for Utica residents, this is the fifth straight year the budget did not include a tax increase.

The budget passed by an 8 to 1 margin.

"There were many reservations across the board,” said Utica Common Council President Mike Galime. “Ultimately it passed with 8 votes, and we are looking forward to see what actually happens next year and see how the fire contract concludes”.

Councilwoman at Large Samantha Colosimo-Testa was the lone no vote on the budget.