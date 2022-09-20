Utica Harbor Point developer announced, plans revealed

UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica today announced the first committed developer for Harbor Point. You've probably already eaten in one of their restaurants. Mohawk Valley Garden runs Babe's at Harbor Point, 72 Tavern and Grille, and, the Adirondack Bank Center. They plan to bring a restaurant, banquet facility and regional event center to north Utica's Harbor Point.
"The agreement with the Harbor is done; the due diligence has still going through. The final sale will be based on all the due diligence that has been done," says Mayor Robert Palmieri.
The Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation has authorized the purchase of the 1933 building and about 3 acres of land to Mohawk Valley Garden for about $458,000. Mayor Robert Palmieri has asked the Common Council, at their Wednesday meeting, to authorize the submission of a Restore NY grant for $3 million, to go toward the project. Then, Albany would have to approve. But Garden officials say that won't cover all of it.
"It's several million dollars clearly above and beyond any funding we receive," said Rick Redmond, of Mohawk Valley Garden.
They expect to have an estimate of the full project cost in three to four months. And, a better idea of what kind of restaurant or restaurants they will put in the building. But for now...
"We can tell you it'll be something different. It'll be something new to the area. Something that we haven't seen as much of in the area," said Redmond. "Right now there's one in the planning. But clearly there's going to be enough room here to do a couple different things."
Mohawk Valley Garden is working with another tentative developer, making sure their plans mesh. The mayor says expect another announcement in the near future. Mohawk Valley Garden is looking at breaking ground in a few months. Ribbon cutting in about a year.