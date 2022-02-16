Utica 'zombie' property finally back to life

It was July of 2019 that NYS Attorney General, Letitia James, came to Utica, touting zombie 2.0; $9 million for 48 communities to share to get rid of the blight of vacant, abandoned ‘zombie’ properties. Joe Cucharale, who lived in his well-kept home next door to the zombie property at 1128 Hammond Ave., was cautiously hopeful. But he would pass away before the building was rehabbed. After all the dignitaries left Hammond Ave. that day, the building sat, partially finished, for nearly three years, vacant and abandoned for more than 10. Mr. Cucharale's children say they took a hit on the sale price of their dad’s house because of the eyesore next door.
“This was a very challenging project from a construction perspective. It started off as a simple renovation and turned out to be a much larger project. We discovered several deficient measures during the course of renovating. Each discovery we had to reset our scopes of work, reset our budgets, get them approved and of course get the funding support," said Project Manager, John Mazzarella.
The stars seemed to align against the project at 1128 Hammond Ave.
“There were a lot of challenges with this house. Initially, we had some title issues with the house where the paperwork had not been filed properly and there were also supply issues and during the early part of the pandemic, work was shut down because of Covid restrictions," says Tolga Morawski, Executive Director of the Mohawk Valley Land Bank, which rehabs old, abandoned houses and tries to get them back on the tax rolls.
While they'd have preferred if Mr. Cucharale had been able to see the house next door finished, they are glad it's done and headed for the city's tax rolls. One bedroom downstairs, three up, and a market-dictated price of $174,500, and there has been interest.
“It’s nice to have beautiful lofts coming downtown. That's terrific. But we also need nice houses for families. This is a beautiful two-family that could easily accomodate a mother-in-law apartment downstairs and mom dad and kids upstairs," says Utica City Councilperson and M.V. Land Bank Board Member, Celeste Friend.
For the Land Bank, it's not just about getting the right price. It's about getting the right occupants. And there are incentives for those occupants
“When they purchase a home, they can get regular financing, but there's also a lot of incentives, especially for first-time home buyers, veterans, and other groups that may need assistance with down payment, etc.," says Morawski.