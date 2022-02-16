 Skip to main content
.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Utica 'zombie' property finally back to life

  Updated
  • 0

It was July of 2019 that NYS Attorney General, Letitia James, came to Utica, touting zombie 2.0; $9 million for 48 communities to share to get rid of the blight of vacant, abandoned ‘zombie’ properties. Joe Cucharale, who lived in his well-kept home next door to the zombie property at 1128 Hammond Ave., was cautiously hopeful. But he would pass away before the building was rehabbed. After all the dignitaries left Hammond Ave. that day, the building sat, partially finished, for nearly three years, vacant and abandoned for more than 10.  Mr. Cucharale's children say they took a hit on the sale price of their dad’s house because of the eyesore next door.

“This was a very challenging project from a construction perspective. It started off as a simple renovation and turned out to be a much larger project. We discovered several deficient measures during the course of renovating. Each discovery we had to reset our scopes of work, reset our budgets, get them approved and of course get the funding support," said Project Manager, John Mazzarella.

The stars seemed to align against the project at 1128 Hammond Ave.

“There were a lot of challenges with this house. Initially, we had some title issues with the house where the paperwork had not been filed properly and there were also supply issues and during the early part of the pandemic, work was shut down because of Covid restrictions," says Tolga Morawski, Executive Director of the Mohawk Valley Land Bank, which rehabs old, abandoned houses and tries to get them back on the tax rolls.

While they'd have preferred if Mr. Cucharale had been able to see the house next door finished, they are glad it's done and headed for the city's tax rolls. One bedroom downstairs, three up, and a market-dictated price of $174,500, and there has been interest.

“It’s nice to have beautiful lofts coming downtown. That's terrific. But we also need nice houses for families. This is a beautiful two-family that could easily accomodate a mother-in-law apartment downstairs and mom dad and kids upstairs," says Utica City Councilperson and M.V. Land Bank Board Member, Celeste Friend.

For the Land Bank, it's not just about getting the right price. It's about getting the right occupants. And there are incentives for those occupants

“When they purchase a home, they can get regular financing, but there's also a lot of incentives, especially for first-time home buyers, veterans, and other groups that may need assistance with  down payment, etc.," says Morawski.

