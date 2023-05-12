Vernon Downs workers' union urges state to grant $2M tax relief to keep venue open

VERNON, N.Y. -- Workers United Upstate New York, the labor union representing Vernon Downs Casino Hotel employees announced the racino would be forced to close in stages by the end of the year without help from the state.
The lobby of the Vernon Downs Hotel Casino in Vernon was filled with employees, state lawmakers, union members and local representatives from the tourism industry, all speaking on behalf of Vernon Downs, not only as a major employer, but as an economic driver for the region.
Greater Utica Chamber Executive Director Kari Puleo spoke on behalf of Vernon Downs as a tourism driver.
“Vernon Downs being here has a ripple effect on the economy in terms of tourism that it brings to the area,” Puleo said.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said, “The state talked about a multi-billion dollar surplus. They can’t come up with $2 million for this organization?”
Vernon Town Supervisor Randy Watson said the entire community would suffer badly if Vernon Downs were to close.
“You think of the people in the barns, the harness folks, the grooms, the drivers, and every business would lose a few people if Vernon Downs wasn’t here,” Watson said
The workers’ union said the state collected $13 million dollars in tax revenue in just the past year.
Assembly Representative Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, said, “The funding that you bring to the state, and you are just asking for a small piece of it at this time.”
Republican State Senator Joseph Griffo, who co-sponsored the initial legislation back in 2017, to help Vernon Downs, said “I am hopeful that we will be able to do what we were able to do in 2017 and in the end, get it done.”
“In 2017, we held up the entire end of the session,” Griffo said. “This was my initiative in 2017 because I think Jeff Gural made a reasonable request at that point in time to be treated similarly to what we were doing with other organizations across the state.”
According to Workers United, when Vernon Downs’ annual slot revenue decreased from $40 million in 2015, to $28 million in 2017, the New York State Gaming Commission stepped in to increase its agent commission fee by 6.4 % of lottery net win if Vernon Downs maintained 90% of its full-time equivalent employees in place in 2016. The union said the Commission later revoked that fee.
Vernon Downs, according to the union, met the required percentage of employees until New York had its first Covid case in March 2020. State mandates closing the buffet and other services impacted profit margins.
“Covid decimated our business and without modest tax relief we can no longer operate,” said President and CEO of Vernon Downs Jeff Gural in a statement. “We all care deeply about this community and I am hopeful we can work with the Governor and Legislature to keep these jobs and Vernon as an economic engine for Oneida County.”
Local organizations that benefit from the generosity of Vernon Downs in the local community had representatives on hand. Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer at Food Bank of Central New York said she fears many employees at a place that has greatly contributed to the Food Bank over the years, could end up being recipients of its services if Vernon Downs were to close.
Buttenschon said, “We have seen this legislation in 2017 and 2019 and again we need it at this time. I look forward to you being in Albany next week so that you can meet with the leadership to have those future conversations on the importance of what this will do.”
Workers United is asking the state to grant Vernon Downs $2 million in tax relief by reconsidering its request to restore the previous 6.4% agent commission fee.
The $2 million vendor fee increase would allow Vernon Downs to break even, remain open, and save those 250 jobs according to the union.
The legislative session ends on June 8, which leaves very little time for representatives to take action.