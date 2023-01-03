Village of Herkimer working on plan to revitalize Main Street corridor through state brownfield program

HERKIMER, N.Y. – The village of Herkimer is getting more than $173,000 to make a brownfield redevelopment plan for 32 acres of property along its Main Street corridor.
The New York State Department of State provides the funds as part of the Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) program. Through the state program, communities receive guidance, expertise and financial assistance to develop plans to revitalize qualifying areas.
“The Village of Herkimer has a strong municipal system and administrators that are dedicated to the completion of the BOA Plan and revitalizing the village’s downtown. The project will benefit from a partnership with the Herkimer County IDA that is directly supporting the village’s pursuit of the project,” said Mayor Dana Sherry.
Village officials say it has been challenging to attract businesses to that area because of the state of the surrounding infrastructure.
"This is the initial step, there will be timelines involved. We will start soon going out for a consultant -- that's part of the grant. They allow us to hire a consultant that's into urban planning. They work with you on what can be done in these areas," said John Piseck, CEO of the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency.
The program will allow the village to determine the best use of the commercial buildings and identify public and private partnership opportunities that will help repurpose empty or deteriorating properties.
Piseck says there will be a lot of community involvement in the process.