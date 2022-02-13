Wedding industry starting to pick up again

ONEONTA, NY – Monday is Valentine’s Day, and - well you know the old saying - first comes love, then comes marriage. Unfortunately, like other events these past few years, the marriage part has often been put on hold.
For those in the wedding business like Norah Doyle, the owner of Rainbow’s End – Weddings and More, it’s been rough going, and things are just now starting to pick up again.
"We had the opportunity to reinvent our thought processes. We've been able to watch brides reinvent their thought processes. As Covid ebbed and flowed, brides wanted to get married on a short time schedule. So we had a dress they could buy in store. We were able to alter them in store and have them out the door, sometimes within weeks of having their wedding".
Doyle feels that couples are still a little hesitant to plan big, extravagant weddings and for now are just going with the flow.