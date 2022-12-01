Wolfspeed getting closer to announcing site for second chip fab plant

Officials with Wolfspeed are getting ready to pick a location for another chip fab plant.
"What's we're shooting for is a similar setup in terms of what we have in building Mohawk Valley. The fab, itself, will likely be bigger than what we have in Mohawk Valley. But when you think about it, we had about 25% of it funded through government incentives and we're shooting for something, I think, similar, with the next fab," said Wolfspeed Chief Financial Officer, Neill Reynolds, during an online fireside chat Thursday. Reynolds, not surprisingly, indicated that money would be a driving force in site selection.
"I think if you look at government incentives, that'll play a role in how that works and I think you saw the US CHIPS Act was passed. We're very happy about how that turned out," said Reynolds.
The United States and New York State are ready to oblige.
"There is the regular Exelsior Program," says MV EDGE President, Steve DiMeo. "They could get some pretty attractive refundable tax credits that I think would be pretty compelling. That, plus the possibility of seeking support through the federal CHIPS Act."
But we're not the only country using money to lure tech titans.
Tthe European Union has their version of the US CHIPS Act," says DiMeo.
But in Marcy, a lot of the work is already done.
"They wouldn't have to replicate all the infrastructure. Their central utility building ehre was sized for expansion, so I think the cost of entry for a second fab would be more attractive here," says DiMeo.
In an investor relations packet in late October, Wolfspeed used thumbnails of the Marcy site, the North Carolina site, and one of the next fab site, which featured a picture of Marcy. Unintended revelation? DiMeo isn't celebrating yet. Maybe in January or February.
"We're hoping to know maybe early as we get into calender year 2023, where that will end up," said Reynolds, in the fireside chat.