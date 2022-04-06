Wolfspeed's Marcy facility opening at the end of April

MARCY, N.Y. – Wolfspeed will cut the ribbon at its new Marcy facility during the grand opening scheduled for April 25.
Construction at the Marcy site started in 2019.
The plant will be the largest silicon carbide fabrication facility in the world, according to Wolfspeed. The company says its silicon carbide technology is used for electric vehicles as well as in the 5G mobile and industrial markets.
The facility is expected to bring 600 jobs to the area by 2029, and has established a partnership with SUNY Polytechnic Institute to provide employment opportunities to graduating students.