Food and Supplies Giveaway in Utica—Today is the Walk-Up Event

  • Updated
The Johnson Park Center in Utica is holding two days of food giveaways this week. Today is the walk-up event.

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Johnson Park Center in Utica is holding two days of food giveaways this week.

The first one was held from 2 until 6:30 p.m.

It was a drive-thru style giveaway as families remained in their cars as volunteers handed them food and other goods.

If you don't have a car, don't worry. There's a giveaway for walkers Tuesday, July 25 from 2 until 6 p.m.

Both are happening at the Johnson Park Center, along the 1400 block of West Street in Utica.

JPC Food Giveaway

Provided Photo

In order to participate, you must register at the Johnson Park Center. According to JPC,

"JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver's Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs. Bring your JPC Food Pantry Card and ID to everyone in your household, and you will receive a gift."

If you are already registered and have your JPC Food Pantry Card, all you will need to do is show up.

