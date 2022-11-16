 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the
Thurway and could approach 8 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Food donated to over 40 local families to help relieve holiday budget stress

  • Updated
  • 0
CFLR

Left: HR Director, Jeff Nassar, middle: Lynne McHugh, LMFT, EPA Counselor, right: Alyssa Freeman, Young Scholar Team Member.

UTICA, N.Y. -- With the communities help, the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. provided food for over 40 local families to help relieve the pressure of holiday food shopping, which adds extra cost to their food budgets.

The not-for-profit organization collected monetary donations from the community which was used to purchase the food items.

“Providing the means for families to enjoy the Thanksgiving Holiday without the financial pressure was our goal and we are grateful to the community for the support we have received. Our community is very generous in providing assistance,” CEO of CFLR, Cassandra Sheets said.

Many businesses and organizations helped with the food collection and donations including, Philip S. McDonald Police Benevolent Association, Utica Police Department, Scalzo, Zogby and Wittig, New Hartford Hannaford, among many others. Board members and staff also donated to the drive.

The CFLR says its goal is to support those struggling with addiction and recovery, mental health and behavioral issues. They say they want to inspire hope and transform lives.

