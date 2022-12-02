Forestport fire leaves one without a home

FORESTPORT, N.Y. -- A fire broke out in a home in Forestport Friday, leaving the home completely destroyed.
The Forestport Fire Chief tells NEWSChannel 2 they received the call around 2 p.m. and when they got there, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The department then called in backup from Woodgate, Remsen and Stittville.
The Chief says it appears that the fire started in the back of the home, possibly near a wood stove but that it's too soon to tell for sure.
One person lived in the home and is now staying with family members.