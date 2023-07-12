 Skip to main content
Forestport Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Offenses

FORESTPORT, N.Y. -- Henry Albrecht of Forestport has pleaded guilty in federal court to having child pornography.

The53-year-old admitted that from 2021 to 2023, he received images and videos using social media messaging and from another adult who gave him a flash drive.

"Albrecht admitted further that in December 2022, he had a live video call with another adult and shared his screen with that person and presented multiple videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct," a release stated. 

Federal officials say Albrecht possessed more than 2,500 files on the day of his arrest.

