Forestport man ticketed after snowmobile crash

UTICA, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's Officials say 53-year-old Eric Christiansen was treated for cold exposure and ticketed after a snowmobile accident late Friday evening.
The snowmobile accident happened on Hemlock Road in Forestport around 11 p.m. Friday.
Police say Christiansen walked for hours to a house in which the residence took him in.
On Saturday at 7:30 a.m., EMS was called to the house for cold exposure. While being treated, police recovered the snowmobile.
Police say their investigation revealed that alcohol was a factor, the snowmobile was not legally registered, and Christiansen was driving on a closed trail.
Christiansen was ticketed and scheduled to appear in court.