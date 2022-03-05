 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern
Oneida and Cortland counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Forestport man ticketed after snowmobile crash

  • Updated
UTICA, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's Officials say 53-year-old Eric Christiansen was treated for cold exposure and ticketed after a snowmobile accident late Friday evening. 

The snowmobile accident happened on Hemlock Road in Forestport around 11 p.m. Friday. 

Police say Christiansen walked for hours to a house in which the residence took him in. 

On Saturday at 7:30 a.m., EMS was called to the house for cold exposure. While being treated, police recovered the snowmobile. 

Police say their investigation revealed that alcohol was a factor, the snowmobile was not legally registered, and Christiansen was driving on a closed trail. 

Christiansen was ticketed and scheduled to appear in court. 

