Forgery and Identity Theft Charges for Utica Man

UTICA, N.Y. -- Two weeks ago, Utica Police were called to speak with a victim about the theft of checks from their mailbox.
During the police interview, it was learned that an unknown person had allegedly stolen checks, "and had proceeded to cash them at a local check cashing establishment."
Police obtained surveillance footage of the alleged suspect.
The still photos from the footage was sent to local law enforcement.
"With the assistance of New York State Parole, a positive identification of the suspect was made and on July 28th, 2023 an arrest was undertaken," UPD said.
Kaseem Carr, 30, of Utica is charged with forgery and identity theft.