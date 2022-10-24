Former Frankfort resident writes book about breast cancer journey

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and former Frankfort resident, Melissa Kerwin O'Neil, has written a book detailing her experiences after being diagnosed with the disease.
The book is called "Not All Warriors Carry Guns." It tells the story of O'Neil's two-time battle with breast cancer and how she and her family responded when they got the devastating news.
She originally started writing the story for her children as part of her legacy to them, but the more she continued writing, the more she realized that her book could possibly help other women.
O'Neil says journaling is what helped her to reflect while going through the experience and believes that if telling her story helps just one woman then the book has served a purpose.
O'Neil's book is available to purchase online on Barnes and Noble or Amazon.