Former Frankfort resident writes book about her breast cancer journey

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Oct. is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a former Frankfort resident, Melissa Kerwin O'neil, has written a book detailing her experiences after being diagnosed with the disease
The book is called "Not All Warriors Carry Guns" and it tells the story of O'neil's two-time battle with breast cancer and how she and her family responded when they got the devastating news.
She originally started writing the story for her children as part of her legacy to them, but the more she continued writing, the more she realized that her book could possibly help other women.
O’neil says, journaling is what helped her to reflect while going through the experience and that if telling her story helps just one woman, then the purpose of her book was what is was meant to be.
If you'd like to read this life changing and inspiring book, you can purchase it at Barnes and Noble or Amazon.