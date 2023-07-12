Former Rome Mayor Passes Away at 93, Remembered by Many

ROME, N.Y. -- Former Mayor of Rome Carl Eilenberg passed away at the age of 93. He served as mayor from 1980 to 1992.

Current Mayor Jacqueline Izzo made the announcement today, stating in a press release that Eilenberg died peacefully at his home in Florida.

"Carl is best remembered as the people's mayor," Izzo said. "He was one of Rome's longest serving mayors, elected to office three times."

Eilenberg was also a well-known radio personality. For many years, Eilenberg served as the Voice of the Syracuse Orange.

"He was also a champion of the community, paying special attention to the athletes and coaches at both high schools, Rome Free Academy and Rome Catholic High School," Izzo continued.

One of his greatest accomplishments as mayor, according to current-mayor Izzo, was the annual Honor America Days Celebration.

"It is with a heavy heart that on the 40th anniversary of the Honor America Days Celebration that we bid farewell to Bill Guglielmo, but now to Carl as well," Izzo said. "We will honor both of them as grand marshals of the Honor America Days Parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023."

Flags on all city buildings and facilities will be flown at half-staff through Sunday, July 16.

